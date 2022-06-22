As Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield remains on the trade block, two teams have consistently been mentioned as possible trade partners. And while the Panthers have been the team most heavily connected with Mayfield, the Seahawks remain a possible match.

According to CBS Sports’s Josina Anderson, the Seahawks still have a “high-level of interest” in possibly acquiring Mayfield, and would be open to discussing an extension if they could get him.

The biggest hindrance stopping the Browns from trading Mayfield has reportedly been Mayfield’s 2022 salary. Cleveland owes the quarterback over $18 million this year after they picked up his fifth-year option last year, and the team is open to paying half of it next season. However, no team has reportedly been willing to pay even half of what Mayfield is owed.

Seattle traded Russell Wilson to the Broncos in March, acquiring quarterback Drew Lock in the deal. For now, Lock and veteran Geno Smith will compete for the starting quarterback position in training camp.

