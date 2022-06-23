Dan Marino Reacts to Death of Longtime Friend Tony Siragusa

As the entire football world mourns the death of longtime NFL lineman and broadcaster Tony Siragusa, Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino took to social media to share his condolences.

“We lost a great one today and I’m truly devastated,” Marino wrote. “Goose was the best. He made the most out of every moment, made sure everyone around him always had a smile on their face, and had a heart of gold. The Siragusa family is in our prayers. Rest In Peace, brother.”

Both Marino and Siragusa played their college careers at Pittsburgh, though they did not overlap. Siragusa began his career with the Colts after going undrafted in 1990, then joined the Ravens in ’97. He was a key piece of the Ravens’ 2000 Super Bowl defense that allowed 20 or more points only three times in 20 games, and held opponents to 23 total points in four playoff games.

After retiring, Siragusa was an in-game analyst for Fox NFL games from 2003 to ’15, most of the time being paired with Kenny Albert and Daryl Johnston during games.

The Ravens released a statement after news of Siragusa’s passing broke.

“Renee and I are stunned and heartbroken to learn about the sudden passing of Tony Siragusa,” owner Steve Bisciotti said in a statement. “He was a special person and clearly one of the most popular players in Ravens history. Tony’s larger-than-life personality made an enormous impact on our organization and throughout the Baltimore community.”