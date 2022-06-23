Skip to main content
Former Commanders Defensive Back Brig Owens Dies at 79

Former Commanders safety Brig Owens died Wednesday at the age of 79, the team announced.

“The Washington Commanders are deeply saddened by the passing of the great Brig Owens,” the team said in a statement. “Brig was a beloved part of our organization and community and was rightfully honored as a member of the 80 Greatest Players in Washington history and Washington Commanders Ring of Fame.”

The Cowboys drafted Owens in 1965 out of Cincinnati, but he didn’t play a snap for the team. Dallas traded Owens to Washington the following year, where he began a strong career with the team.

Owens spent 12 years in Washington, totaling 36 interceptions and 686 interception yards with three touchdowns. Between 1966 and ’76, Owens played in every game for Washington, which includes 123 starts at one of the safety positions.

After retiring, Owens worked for the NFLPA helping oversee the organization’s “first drug counseling program” and helping establish the union’s “first joint counseling program for players.” When his time with the NFLPA was over, Owens then became the president of the Former Players group and led the “Super Leaders” group for at-risk kids in the Washington D.C. area.

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

