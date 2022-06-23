Skip to main content
Josh Allen Is Excited About New Bills WR Tavon Austin

The Bills are considered a favorite to win the Super Bowl this upcoming season, and star quarterback Josh Allen is especially fond of one addition the team made during the offseason. 

Wide receiver Tavon Austin signed with Buffalo on June 2, and Allen was asked about his newest weapon during media availability June 14 after practice during mandatory minicamp. 

“That’s a true pro right there,” Allen said on Austin. “He’s only been here a couple weeks but even in walkthroughs. … How attentive he is. … He’s right behind me basically listening to the play call.”

“His attention to detail has been awesome, his approach to guys, how he talks to his teammates, the other receivers is awesome,” Allen continued. “He’s bringing those guys along.” 

Since getting drafted by the Rams with the No. 8 pick in the 2013 NFL draft out of West Virginia, Austin has played for the Cowboys, Packers and Jaguars. While in Jacksonville last season, Allen started in three of his 13 appearances, catching 24 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown.

“When you have some of these young guys in here, they know Tavon Austin from his highlights on YouTube,” Allen said. “I know I watched those as a kid growing up. His college highlights were unbelievable.”

While playing for the Mountaineers, he was named first-team All-American twice and named the Jet Award winner in 2012. The award is given to the top return specialist in the country. 

