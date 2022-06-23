Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Intrigued by Baker Mayfield
Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Intrigued by Baker Mayfield

LeSean McCoy: ‘I Can’t See’ Difference Between Joe Burrow, Kenny Pickett

LeSean McCoy has been retired from the NFL for only eight months but, if his latest hot take is any indication, the former running back seems to be settling into the world of sports media just fine.

The two-time All-Pro made an appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast recently to discuss a number of topics, including his thoughts on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett. Perhaps unsurprisingly, McCoy, who was drafted in 2009 following a standout two-year career at Pittsburgh, had no problem siding with his fellow alum when comparing the young talents.

“If you watched his last year in college, he was going crazy,“ McCoy said in reference to the former Panther. ”I’ll say it like this, Joe Burrow, Kenny Pickett, I can’t see the difference.”

McCoy’s take drew obvious looks of disbelief from show co-hosts Brandon Marshall and Adam “PacMan” Jones, both of whom contested the retired RB’s stance from the jump. After McCoy acknowledged Pickett’s standout senior season, Jones argued comparing him to Burrow wasn’t the same because of a “big difference in colleges” between LSU and Pitt. Marshall, meanwhile, attributed some of the former Panthers QB’s success to the presence of receiver Jordan Addison, the 2021 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner.

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

While it’s hard to view a rookie currently on the wrong end of a QB battle in the same light as a player coming off a Super Bowl run, both players boast impressive résumés, to say the least. Not to mention, as McCoy would likely point out, stacking Pickett’s 6’3”, 220-pound frame next to Burrow’s 6’4”, 221 pounds lends itself even more to comparisons.

After winning the Heisman Trophy in legendary fashion and leading LSU to a national championship in 2019, Burrow turned in a promising Year 1 (2,688, 13 touchdowns, five interceptions) before tearing his ACL and MCL in Week 11. Burrow’s remarkable return this past season saw the 2020 No. 1 overall pick win NFL Comeback Player of the Year and lead Cincinnati to Super Bowl LVI in February.

Meanwhile, Pickett, the 20th overall selection in this year’s draft, enters the NFL after ending his collegiate career in a dominant fashion. The ACC Player of the Year compiled 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven INTs while finishing third in Heisman voting and propelling Pittsburgh to its first ACC championship in program history.

Regardless of what side of the fence you stand on, it’s hard to argue both players didn’t enter their rookie seasons fitting the profile of a possible franchise savior. Only time will tell, however, if Pickett can live up to those lofty expectations after getting drafted by his hometown team. 

More NFL Coverage:

FuboTV
Breaking
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

YOU MAY LIKE

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and former Texas quarterback Vince Young look on during a Longhorns practice.
Play
Extra Mustard

Texas Legend Vince Young Reacts to Arch Manning’s Commitment

The former Longhorn quarterback is excited about the team's new addition.

By Daniel Chavkin
Arch Manning attempts a pass during a game.
Play
College Football

CFB Twitter Reacts to Arch Manning’s Commitment Decision

The top-ranked 2023 recruit revealed his long-awaited college plans on Thursday.

By Jelani Scott
angela-manuel-davis-100-influential
Play
Edge

Angela Manuel Davis Is Putting a New Spin on Living With Purpose

The motivational fitness coach is instilling the wisdom learned from her MLB father to help empower her students, both physically and mentally.

By Senita Brooks
ESPN sideline reporter Malika Andrews before game one of the 2021 NBA Finals.
Play
NBA

Malika Andrews Will Make History at the NBA Draft Tonight

The 27-year-old ESPN anchor will be making history at Thursday’s draft.

By Mike McDaniel
Apr 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) shoots the ball during a practice session before the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.
Play
Betting

NBA Draft No. 1 Pick Odds Dramatically Swing

Both Jabari Smith and Paolo Banchero have been the betting favorites to be the No. 1 pick in the 24 hours leading into Thursday’s 2022 NBA draft.

By Kyle Wood
Former Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson speaks with the media.
Play
NFL

Family of Jaylon Ferguson Releases Statement on His Death

The former Ravens linebacker died Tuesday night at 26 years old.

By Daniel Chavkin
draymond-green-scott-van-pelt
Play
Extra Mustard

Scott Van Pelt on Odd ‘New Media vs. Media’ Exchange With Draymond Green

He explains what he was thinking during an awkward interview with the Warriors star.

By Jimmy Traina
Arch Manning throwing a pass.
Play
College Football

Arch Manning Announces Commitment to Texas

He is the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class.

By Joseph Salvador