Chase Young May Begin 2022 Season on IR, per Report

Commanders defensive end Chase Young tore the ACL in his right knee last November, which ended his season and began a long recovery process. While Young continues to get healthier, he may not have enough time to return for Week 1.

According to ESPN’s John Keim, it is a possibility that Young will begin the season on injured reserve depending on how his recovery goes.

Young is expected to begin training camp on the PUP list, and coach Ron Rivera said last week that they know they can’t rush Young back.

“At the end of the day, we can’t force anything,” Rivera said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s about when the player’s ready to roll and we’ll go because he is valuable to us. You don’t want to force that situation and all of a sudden you don’t have a healthy player and something bad happens. So, again, we’re going to do it right. We’re going to prepare him. In the meantime, that just means other guys are getting opportunities and have got to step up and play some good football.”

After Washington took him No. 2 overall in 2019, Young was an immediate star in his rookie season, totaling 7.5 sacks and 44 tackles on his way to winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year. His second season was off to a slower start, with just 1.5 sacks and 26 tackles in nine games, when he suffered the injury vs. Tampa Bay.

