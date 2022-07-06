Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Mike Evans Believes Rob Gronkowski Is Done After Retirement

Former Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his NFL retirement for a second time late last month, but many fans were cynical, pointing out that the 33-year-old could come back in the middle of the 2022 season if Tom Brady were to come calling.

However, Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans believes that Gronkowski is actually done with football for good this time around. 

In a recent interview with Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston, Evans explained how disappointed he was to lose a player of Gronkowski’s caliber as a teammate. However, he detailed how he and the rest of the offense can help fill the void in 2022.

“It hurts to lose Gronk. He’s one of the best tight ends ever,” the 28-year-old receiver said. “But we’re gonna have to make up for that in other areas. I have to play better, the running backs have to play better and collectively we have to play better. We’re gonna miss Gronk, but I feel like we can still compete for a Super Bowl this year.”

Evans was then asked if he thought Gronkowski would be back at all next season. 

“I hope he comes back. I mean, with Tom and Gronk, you never know… but I feel like he’s done,” Evans said. “He plays the tight end position and he plays it with max effort, gives it his all, practices really hard, takes a lot of shots, blocks, runs after the catch… He takes a pretty big beating, I’ve seen his body after some of them games and I understand why (he would retire).”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Gronkowski certainly made it seem like he was done for good when he announced his retirement on June 21. It was the second time that he’s retired, after first doing so in 2019, but this time around he appeared to more definitively call it a career.

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

“I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team,” Gronkowski said in an Instagram post when announcing his retirement. “I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.”

If this is indeed the end for Gronkowski, he’ll walk away from football as one of the best tight ends in NFL history. Over the course of his 11-year career in New England and Tampa Bay, he won four Super Bowls, made four All-Pro teams and racked up the third-most career receiving touchdowns (92) among tight ends, trailing only Tony Gonzalez and Antonio Gates. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday 

FuboTV
Breaking
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

YOU MAY LIKE

Chet Holmgren poses on the red carpet at the NBA draft
Play
NBA

SI:AM | Chet Holmgren’s Summer League Debut Had Fans Salivating

It’s just the Summer League, but...

By Dan Gartland
dCOVaugMAG.LO (1)
More Sports

‘Mental Toughness’ Is Both a Meaningless Term and a Vital Sports Concept

Broadcasters, pundits and writers alike bring up the term with metronomic regularity. But what does it actually mean?

By Julie Kliegman
Jalin Turner (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Brad Riddell (red gloves) during UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena.
MMA

Turner Reveals Injury Nearly Forced Withdrawal From UFC 276 Victory

While 'The Tarantula' made it look easy with a 45-second victory, things were much different behind the scenes.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Jan 1, 2022; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrate on the podium after the win against the Utah Utes during the 2022 Rose Bowl college football game at the Rose Bowl.
Play
Betting

2022-23 Big Ten College Football Betting Breakdown

Ohio State is a massive favorite to win the Big Ten this upcoming season but will have to go through Michigan and Penn State. Plus, full conference odds.

By Frankie Taddeo
CSKA and Russian goalie Ivan Fedotov skates with his helmet sitting atop his head during a KHL game.
NHL

NHL Goalie Prospect Sent to Russian Military Base, Agent Says

The 25-year-old Olympic silver medalist was planning to join the Flyers next season.

By Associated Press
dCOVaugMAG.LO2
More Sports

Who’s Still Got Milk?

Cow’s milk remains an iconic—and divisive—symbol in the sports world. Amid an increasingly crowded dairy section, can milk survive?

By Steve Rushin
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren speaks to the media.
NBA

Chet Holmgren Shows Glimpse of Potential in Debut

The Thunder understood the risk in drafting Holmgren. But they also saw the upside, all of which was on display on Tuesday.

By Chris Mannix
Austin Ekeler points to the crowd and smiles after a victory over the Raiders
Play
Fantasy

Predicting the Year After Scoring 18 Touchdowns

No matter how good the player, following up a prolific fantasy season is often met with a steep decline.

By Michael Fabiano