NFL
Sandra Douglass-Morgan Joins Raiders as NFL’s First Black Female Team President
The Raiders continued their rich history of breaking barriers Thursday with the hire of Sandra Douglass Morgan to serve as team president, making her the first African-American woman to assume the role in NFL history.

Las Vegas introduced Morgan in a press conference Thursday afternoon after announcing the move in a letter obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal

Morgan, the chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board from 2019 to ’21, will now join Kristi Coleman (Panthers) and Kim Pegula (Bills) as the only women to hold the title of team president, and Sashi Brown (Ravens) and Jason Wright (Commanders) as the only African-Americans named to the position in league history.

“As I shared with the team earlier today, I was raised in Las Vegas and have truly witnessed this city ascend to one of the sports capitals of the world, visited by millions across the globe and it is an honor of a lifetime to serve as the president of this organization,” Morgan said during her opening statement.

Morgan, who previously broke ground as the first African-American Control Board Chair, now joins a Raiders lineage that also includes previous historic hirings. In 1989, the club hired former player Art Shell as head coach, making him the NFL’s first African-American head coach, and, in 1997, the team hired Amy Trask who became the league’s first female CEO.

In addition to her new job title, Morgan boasts several professional ties with both the organization and city. Over the last decade-plus, Morgan has worked as a director of external affairs for AT&T Services, a city attorney for North Las Vegas and a litigation attorney for MGM International; in 2021, she was named vice chair of the Las Vegas Super Bowl host committee and appointed to the board of directors of Allegiant Travel Co., which owns Allegiant Air, the naming rights partner of the Raiders home Allegiant Stadium.

Morgan’s arrival represents another landmark stride for the NFL as it continues evaluating its diversity, equity and inclusion policies. The hire also brings some needed stability to the Raiders organization amid a recent string of tumultuous events within the front office, which includes an ongoing investigation and an open lawsuit.

Morgan addressed the legal proceedings and all outstanding concerns in the Raiders’ letter.

“Let me be clear—I am not here to avoid or sidestep problems or concerns that need to be addressed,” she said to employees, per the Review-Journal. “I’ve given long and thoughtful consideration to joining you, and I’ve done so because I believe in the promise of the Raiders. Most importantly, I believe in your core values of integrity, community, and commitment to excellence. I will expect you to embody those and to hold me accountable to doing the same.”

Las Vegas issued a brief statement on May 6 announcing former president Dan Ventrelle “was no longer with the organization” after less than a year at the helm. Later that day, Ventrelle published a statement accusing owner Mark Davis of firing him after he raised concerns related to Davis creating a “hostile work environment” and engaging in “other potential misconduct.” The NFL announced it would launch an investigation shortly thereafter.

A few days later on May 14, the New York Times published a report including accounts from former and current Raiders employees detailing instability under Davis’s leadership. The report also noted comments from senior executives who left the club in the last year-plus; Ventrelle’s promotion came after former president Marc Badain resigned last July and roughly four months before former coach Jon Gruden sued the organization following his October resignation over emails that showed him using misogynistic, homophobic and racist language.

As the club looks for a fresh start with the 2022 season quickly approaching, Morgan joins the Raiders at a time of significant change both on and off the field.

From a football standpoint, Las Vegas enters the fall with added expectations after losing in the Wild Card Round following a 10–7 campaign. The club revamped its coaching staff with the hiring of longtime Patriots assistant Josh McDaniels, and notably signed marquee receiver Davante Adams in free agency.

