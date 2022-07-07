Trevon, Stefon Diggs Address Idea of Playing on Same Team Someday

A five-year age gap between NFL brothers Stefon and Trevon Diggs has not allowed the siblings to ever play on the same team together.

But could the Bills wide receiver and Cowboys cornerback join forces someday as professionals? The Pro Bowl siblings offered their thoughts on potentially becoming teammates someday in a wide-ranging Sports Illustrated feature.

Stefon is an eighth-year pro entering his third season with Buffalo. Trevon, who led the NFL with 11 interceptions last season, is entering his third year with Dallas.

Stefon, 28, expressed doubt that it could happen because of the brothers’ career goals and contract commitments.

“Maybe in the next lifetime or something,” Stefon told SI. “I want to finish with the Bills, and I’m pretty sure he’s not going anywhere anytime soon.”

But Trevon, 23, wouldn’t close the door on the idea of teaming up with his brother one day.

“Who knows? I feel like it could happen eventually,” Trevon told SI.

With both brothers at the top of their games, it’s safe to say most NFL teams would be interested in the prospect of landing the talented duo. Only time will tell if they get the opportunity someday.

