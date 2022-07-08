Skip to main content
Stefon and Trevon Diggs: How the Brothers’ Unbreakable Bond Was Forged
Jerry Rice: 49ers Need to Name Clear Starter at QB, Avoid Carousel

For nearly five months, the 49ers have openly looked to trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, Garoppolo underwent offseason shoulder surgery in March and his recovery process, along with a small market for mid-tier quarterbacks, created a halt for potential trade partners.

However, nearly two weeks ago, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Garoppolo was on “schedule” with his initial date to return to throwing the football again on Monday. As things begin to heat up in July and training camp ahead, 49ers legend Jerry Rice believes the franchise needs to make a decision on starting quarterback to avoid the quarterback roundabout.

Rice recently told 49ers Webzone that he believes second-year quarterback Trey Lance is “ready” to lead San Francisco’s offense.

“I think he's incredible because he [Trey Lance] has that one aspect that Jimmy [Garoppolo] doesn't have, and that's the threat of running with the ball and stuff like that,” Rice said. “His mobility, his strong arm, and this guy, he's before his time.”

However, Lance does not have a ton of on-the field experience. As Garoppolo’s backup last season, he threw for 603 yards on 41-for-71 passes and recorded five touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 168 yards and a touchdown.

As Garoppolo continues to get himself back to full NFL form, 49ers general manager John Lynch was unwavering on releasing Garoppolo as he went through his recovery process. However, according to The MMQB’s Albert Breer, San Francisco still plans to trade Garoppolo before Week 1 of the 2022 season.

But, if Garoppolo is on the 49ers’ roster going into the season, Rice believes the two signal callers should compete for the starting job.

“Bill Walsh always opened the door for competition,” Rice said, per the Webzone. “Let them compete and the best guy should be the starter.”

Garoppolo, who was excused from the team’s mandatory minicamp in June, is slated to cost San Francisco $26.95 million in cap space in 2022. If the 30-year-old is traded or released, the 49ers would save $25.55 million.

Last season, Garoppolo threw for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns, 12 interceptions while completing 68.3% of his passes. 

