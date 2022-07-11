Skip to main content
AJ Brown Calls Rumor That Jalen Hurts Struggled in Practice ‘Fake’

AJ Brown defended his quarterback Monday via Twitter after a reporter shared that he heard Jalen Hurts had a nightmarish sequence during organized team activities in May. 

During the Sports Take podcast that was posted Friday, NFL reporter Derrick Gunn shared that during OTAs he heard Hurts threw three interceptions, four incompletions and was sacked three times during a 10-play sequence. Former NFL offensive lineman and now analyst for NBC Sports Philadelphia Barrett Brooks said he heard the same story. 

Brown, however, dismissed the rumor and appeared to find it comical. 

“That practice stuff about Jalen is fake,” Brown said in a tweet. “Ya’ll tweet and believe anything. Like how can you get sacked on 7on7 and there aren’t any rushers. I believe water is above us . Believe that too and make a article about that too . This app is crazy.”

He also tweeted an imaginary 10-play sequence to have some more fun that included him, Donovan McNabb, Terrell Owens and Vince Papale. During the podcast, Gunn said the unnamed source who told him about the 10-play sequence said Hurts “has a ways to go.”

Hurts threw for 3,144 yards and 16 touchdowns on 61.3% completion percentage in his 15 games this past season. He also rushed for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns on his way to leading Philadelphia to a 9–8 record and a wild-card berth. Brown was acquired by the Eagles in a trade with the Titans in April and isn’t wasting anytime defending his quarterback. 

