Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr. and the Chiefs are not expected to come to terms on a long-term contract agreement before Friday’s deadline, which may result in the offensive tackle holding out of training camp, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Teams have until Friday to reach long-term contract extensions for players who have been franchise tagged for 2022.

Brown and the Chiefs have reportedly been in contact in recent days regarding an extension, but remain far apart in talks. Garafolo reports that it’s unlikely a deal will get done before Friday and that Brown is expected to sit out the beginning of training camp and potentially all of it, with the possibility of also missing Week 1 of the regular season.

Brown played at left tackle last season with the Chiefs, a position that he hoped to play after beginning his NFL career at right tackle with the Ravens in 2018. Because he spent the majority of last season protecting the blindside of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the 26-year-old is asking for “top-of-the-market money” at the position (roughly $23 million), according to Garafolo.

Kansas City’s counteroffer has come in closer to an amount consistent for the top right tackles in the league ($19 million), per Garafolo.

Brown, a three-time Pro Bowler, was franchise tagged by the Chiefs earlier this offseason, but has yet to sign the deal which would pay him $16.2 million in 2022. If he were to hold out and continue to not sign the tender, Brown would not be subject to fines as he is technically not under contract.

The situation could also be resolved by the two sides coming to terms on an extension, but time is running short for that to be a possibility. Brown and the Chiefs have until Friday at 4 p.m. ET to strike a long-term deal or else Mahomes’s blindside blocker appears prepared to hold out.

