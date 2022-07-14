Skip to main content
Cowboys Sign Former Texas Star Malik Jefferson, per Report

Dallas native Malik Jefferson is coming home to play for his hometown Cowboys.

The former University of Texas star linebacker told Sports Illustrated’s Cowboys Country on Thursday that he had signed with Dallas after a recent tryout with the team.

The former Longhorns standout was a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft by the Bengals. After spending his rookie season with Cincinnati, he went on to play for the BrownsChargers and Colts.

“I’ve been in a few situations in the NFL, but this has a chance to be a special one for me,” Jefferson told CowboysSI.com. “My full focus is on football. I know some of the guys here already and I think I can contribute.”

Jefferson has 11 tackles in 35 career games as a pro. He started 29 of 33 games in three collegiate seasons at Texas, earning Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors as a junior in 2017.

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, go to Cowboys Country 

