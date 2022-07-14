Free agent tight end Kyle Rudolph is reportedly drawing interest from the Vikings and the Buccaneers, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Rudolph spent his first 10 years of his career playing in Minnesota. He earned two Pro Bowl bids during his tenure there. In 2021, he played for the Giants before entering free agency this offseason.

The Buccaneers recently lost their starting tight end Rob Gronkowski when he officially announced his retirement from the NFL. The report states that Tampa Bay is involved with Rudolph ahead of training camp.

A reunion with the Vikings is “not off the table,” Fowler reported, although it’s unclear how involved Minnesota is with Rudolph.

With the Giants, Rudolph finished with 26 catches on 39 attempts for 257 yards and one touchdown. He started in 13 of 16 game appearances in the 2021 season.

The tight end’s best seasons came in 2016 and 2017, his second Pro Bowl season after first being selected for the game in 2012. In ’16, he started in all 16 games, finishing with 840 total yards and seven touchdowns. In ’17, he once again started in all 16 games, finishing with 532 total yards and eight touchdowns.

