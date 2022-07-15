Patriots, Titans Standout Jason McCourty Announces Retirement From NFL

Veteran defensive back Jason McCourty announced in a touching Instagram post that he is retiring after 13 seasons in the NFL.

His children and wife narrated the video, recounting his storied career from high school to Rutgers to the NFL.

“I’m officially retiring from the National Football League,” McCourty said. “These past 13 seasons have been one hell of a journey. As I reflect and look back on my career, I have far surpassed an and every expectation I set forth for myself back in 2009. That’s what I’m most proud of when I look back on my career.”



Coming off of four bowl appearances while at Rutgers, McCourty was drafted in the sixth round of the 2009 draft by the Titans, his home for the next eight seasons. He went on to join the Browns for a single campaign—Cleveland’s infamous winless season, as one of his kids pointed out—before moving on to join his brother in New England.

The duo won the Super Bowl while with the Patriots in 2018, Jason’s only playoff appearance in his career. After three years, he and his family moved down south to Miami, where the safety’s ’21 season was cut short due to a foot injury.

Throughout his 13-year career, McCourty tallied 744 tackles, 18 interceptions, 108 passes defended and nine forced fumbles. His twin brother, though, will continue to play. Devin signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Patriots this offseason, continuing with the only team he has played for in the NFL.

