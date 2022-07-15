Skip to main content
AFC East Futures: Would You Bet That?
Jessie Bates Won’t Reach Deal With Bengals, Could Hold Out per Report

The Bengals could be without franchise-tagged safety Jessie Bates at the start of training camp after failing to agree to terms on a long-term extension prior to Friday’s deadline, according to multiple reports.

Bates, 25, has been in a stalemate with Cincinnati since the club placed its franchise tag on the standout in March. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the two sides would not be reaching a deal after there had been “no traction” in the days leading up to Friday’s 4 p.m. ET franchise tag deadline, making Bates a candidate to miss the start of camp on July 26 and possibly longer.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported Bates has “no intentions of reporting to training camp, nor playing on the franchise tag,” adding to the mounting speculation that he could hold out until the sides find a resolution. Bates has reportedly not signed the one-year tender, which would net him $12.91 million this upcoming season.

In regard to the reasoning behind why talks fell apart, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Cincinnati’s final offer guaranteed Bates “only $4 million more” than what he would earn by playing on the tag while locking him in for an “additional five years.”

Since arriving to the club as a second-round pick in 2018, Bates has emerged as one of the top talents at his position. After earning a second-team All-Pro nod in ’20, Bates turned in another solid campaign this past season, recording 88 tackles, four passes defended and an interception in 15 regular-season starts. His presence anchored Cincy’s secondary throughout the postseason where he logged two picks and six PDs for the eventual AFC champions. In Super Bowl LVI, Bates notched one INT and a pass deflection during the Bengals’ 23–20 loss to the Rams.

For his career, Bates has started all 63 of his regular-season appearances, recording 10 interceptions, 35 passes defended, two forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries.

