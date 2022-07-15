Skip to main content
NFL Offseason Moves: AFC West Report Card
Chiefs, OT Orlando Brown Not Expected to Reach Deal, Agent Says

The Chiefs and franchise-tagged offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. were unable to reach a long-term deal ahead of Friday’s deadline, Brown’s agent Michael Portner told NFL Network.

Kansas City placed its franchise tag on Brown, 26, earlier this offseason in hopes of keeping him off the market and working out a long-term contract extension. Now, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, those talks have fallen apart after Brown’s camp felt the new deal didn’t offer enough security for the three-time Pro Bowler long-term.

Pelissero reported the Chiefs offered Brown the highest signing bonus and average per year (APY) on a six-year deal, while Garafolo noted the club showed a willingness to fully guarantee money through the 2022 season. With a new contract now off the table for the time being, Brown can earn $16.7 million if he signs the franchise tag prior to Week 1, per Garafolo.

Friday’s news likely means Brown will now sit out the beginning of training camp on July 26 and potentially longer, as reported by NFL Network on Wednesday. Garafolo noted Brown could miss all of camp and possibly Week 1 given the unlikelihood of the two sides agreeing to terms by Friday’s deadline. He also reported one reason for the hold-up stemmed from Brown asking team brass for “top-of-the-market money” at the position (roughly $23 million) which K.C. countered with an offer of around $19 million.

After beginning his career as a right tackle with the Ravens, Brown, a third-round-pick in 2018, moved to left tackle after being traded to the Chiefs in April 2021. Tabbed with the crucial role of Patrick Mahomes’ blindside protector, Brown started 16 games and anchored K.C.’s O-line throughout a season that saw the club finish 12–5 before eventually falling to the Bengals in the AFC championship game.   

More NFL Coverage:

For more Kansas City Chiefs coverage, go to Arrowhead Report.

