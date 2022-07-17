Skip to main content
Ex-NFL Tight End Allegedly Pulls Gun on Off-Duty Officers in Tampa

Former NFL tight end Orson Charles was arrested early Saturday morning in Ybor City, Fla. after pulling a gun on two off-duty police officers during a dispute about a parking space late Friday, according to WTSP

Charles, 31, faces three felony charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm. He was also found to be in possession of a misdemeanor amount of marijuana, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The Tampa Police Department said in a news release that two off-duty law enforcement officers were attempting to park in a parking space when Charles exited his vehicle and walked towards the officers’ car after missing out on the spot himself. Charles then reportedly opened the door on the driver’s side to talk with the officers and pulled a gun out from under his shirt.

The two officers showed their badges to Charles but he ignored their credentials and reportedly said, “I don’t give a (expletive); I have one in the head,” according to the Times.

At that point, the officers left the spot but reported the incident to an off-duty sheriff’s office deputy. They remained close by until Charles was arrested.

A former first-team All-SEC selection at Georgia, Charles entered the NFL when he was selected by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2012 draft. He also spent time with the Titans, Saints, Lions, Chiefs, Browns and Broncos, playing primarily as a tight end and fullback. 

Charles was last on a NFL roster before the start of the 2019 regular season.

