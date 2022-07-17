Skip to main content
Justin Jefferson Says He’ll Be Best NFL Wide Receiver After 2022

Only two years into his NFL career, Justin Jefferson already is one of the best receivers in the league. However, he thinks he can rocket up to the top spot.

In an interview with Kameron Hay of Complex, Jefferson named who he believes is currently the league’s top wide receiver, and who he thinks will be after this season.

“I’ll say after this year I’ll be the best receiver in the NFL,” Jefferson told Complex. “I definitely have to give it to Davante Adams as of now, him being so crazy and dynamic on the field. His route running is crazy, so I definitely have to give it to him right now, but I’m pretty sure after this year, it’s going to be me.”

Adams, who was traded from the Packers to the Raiders this offseason, has been in the discussion for the best receiver in the league for a few years now. He’s made five consecutive Pro Bowls and been named first-team All-Pro each of the past two seasons while playing with one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Aaron Rodgers.

While it took a few years for Adams to find his footing in the NFL, Jefferson earned a spot near the top almost immediately. He made the Pro Bowl and was named second-team All-Pro in each of his first two seasons, accumulating more than 3,000 total receiving yards. He finished second to Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2020.

Last season, Jefferson and Adams ranked second and third in receiving yards, respectively, behind Cooper Kupp of the Rams. Adams’s 123 catches ranked only behind Kupp (145) for the most receptions in the league, with Jefferson (108) placing fourth in that category..

As for why Jefferson doesn’t think he is currently No. 1, he said he thinks he needs one more year of proof.

“I think I have to do it three years in a row for everybody to believe so,” he told Complex. “Some people don’t think that after two years you deserve to be at the top of the league. And then me, I feel like I’m going to surpass 1,600 yards, too. So I think that I’ll become the best receiver after this year.”

Inside The Vikings: NFC North Roundtable: One Big 2022 Question For the Vikings, Packers, Bears, and Lions

