Tom Brady Joins Sports Illustrated to Discuss His Brief Retirement, the Mannings, and How He Became a Social Media Star
Bucs Coaches Unhappy With Leonard Fournette’s Weight, per Report

During Friday’s episode of the Sports Day Tampa Bay podcast, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported that Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette showed up to minicamp overweight after signing his new deal and coaches weren’t pleased. His comments can be heard at the 19:00-minute mark. 

“Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when he [Fournette] didn’t participate in the OTAs, but then he shows up at the mandatory minicamp weighing damn near 260 [pounds],” Stroud said. “And that’s not a good sign for a guy that you just spent a three-year contract on.”

If Stroud’s reporting is true, that would mean the 27-year-old put on roughly 32 pounds. According to Tampa Bay’s roster, Fournette is registered at 6’0” and weighs 228 pounds. 

In his 14 games this past season, he rushed for 812 yards and eight touchdowns while also catching 69 passes for 454 yards and two scores. His efforts got him a new three-year contract worth $21 million. If the report is true, Fournette will have a long way to go if he wants to be ready for training camp on July 26. 

