Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Rams DT Bobby Brown Suspended for Six Games, per Reports

Rams defensive tackled Bobby Brown has been suspended six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancement policy, per several reports. Brown will not be paid during his suspension but can participate in preseason practices and preseason games.

He can return to the active roster Oct. 17 after the team’s Week 6 game against the Panthers.

Brown was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft by Los Angeles out of Texas A&M where he was named first-team All-SEC in 2020. He appeared in 10 games his rookie year but didn’t start in any of them and registered just one assist on a tackle.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

It’s unclear what substance he tested positive for, but he won’t be eligible to play in the regular season until Week 8 against the 49ers since Game 7 is a bye week for the Rams. That matchup will be on Oct. 30 at 4:25 p.m. ET. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Rams coverage, visit Ram Digest

Breaking
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

YOU MAY LIKE

Mark McGwire
MLB

Mark McGwire’s Son Drafted by Former Team’s Archrival

Mason McGwire was selected in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB draft on Monday.

By Thomas Neumann3 minutes ago
Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel (22) reacts in the second half of a game against the Chargers.
Extra Mustard

Ex-Patriots Star Asante Samuel Picks Between Brady, Belichick

The former cornerback won two Super Bowls during the early part of New England’s dynasty.

By Zach Koons20 minutes ago
Germany, England and France are vying for the Women’s Euros title
Soccer

Women’s Euros Quarterfinal Power Rankings

The field in England is down to the final eight, and some mouthwatering matchups await after a group stage defined by chalk and attrition.

By Avi Creditor40 minutes ago
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) participates in a press conference during mandatory minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center.
Play
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Reacts to Ja’Marr Chase’s Take on His Madden Rating

The veteran quarterback shared that he too was not a fan of his second-year Madden rating.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
Top MLL draft prospect Jackson Holliday follows through a swing in a high school baseball game.
Play
Betting

MLB Draft Produces Another Betting Surprise

Jackson Holliday continues trend of upset picks among No. 1 overall selections.

By Theodore Dienst1 hour ago
Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) is congratulated in the dugout following the eighth inning of a game against the Angels.
Play
MLB

Dodgers Ace Kershaw to Start ASG at Home Vs. Rays’ McClanahan

This year’s Midsummer Classic will begin with a battle of the lefties.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago
Penn swimmer Lia Thomas in the pool during an collegiate swim meet.
Sports

Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas Nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

Penn nominated the Division I 500-yard freestyle champion for the award.

By Thomas Neumann1 hour ago
AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko looks on during the Serie A football match against Torino FC.
Play
Soccer

AC Milan Player Stopped By Italian Police in ‘Misunderstanding’

The 27-year-old midfielder was later released but not until after he was searched by an officer.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago