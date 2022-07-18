Rams defensive tackled Bobby Brown has been suspended six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancement policy, per several reports. Brown will not be paid during his suspension but can participate in preseason practices and preseason games.

He can return to the active roster Oct. 17 after the team’s Week 6 game against the Panthers.

Brown was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft by Los Angeles out of Texas A&M where he was named first-team All-SEC in 2020. He appeared in 10 games his rookie year but didn’t start in any of them and registered just one assist on a tackle.

It’s unclear what substance he tested positive for, but he won’t be eligible to play in the regular season until Week 8 against the 49ers since Game 7 is a bye week for the Rams. That matchup will be on Oct. 30 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Rams coverage, visit Ram Digest.