Tom Brady, Conor McGregor and Shane Beamer on Today's SI Feed
Deebo Samuel’s Trainer Appears to Be Hinting at Contract News

Nearly three months ago, Deebo Samuel requested a trade from the 49ers because he was unhappy with the way the franchise often used him as a running back in the offense last season.

Samuel, who is headed into his fourth and final year of his rookie contract, has previously struggled to make progress toward negotiations surrounding a contract extension. However, the 2021 first-team All-Pro could be on his way to getting the contract that he wants.

Samuel’s trainer tweeted a video saying that his client was about to get paid on Tuesday. While nothing has been finalized or come forward from his trainer’s statement, the news comes as a step in the right direction for Samuel.

In June, 49ers general manager John Lynch reiterated that San Francisco had no plans to trade Samuel ahead of the 2022 season and that the franchise was committed to him remaining in San Francisco.

“We haven’t traded him, and I’d be a fool to trade him, so yes, Deebo will be part of the 49ers this season,” Lynch said, per Adam Schefter.

The 26-year-old became eligible for a contract extension following the 2021 season in which he caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and rushed for 365 yards on 59 carries. He also recorded a total of 14 touchdowns in the ’21 season. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more San Francisco 49ers coverage, go to All 49ers. 

San Francisco 49ers
