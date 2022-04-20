Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Deebo Samuel, Devin Booker and Jerry West on Today's SI Feed
Deebo Samuel, Devin Booker and Jerry West on Today's SI Feed

Deebo Samuel Reportedly Doesn’t Want to Be Dual Receiver, Rusher

When Deebo Samuel requested a trade from the 49ers, reported on Wednesday by ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, it wasn’t clear at first why the wide receiver wanted to leave San Francisco. 

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero later explained what he believes the reason to be for Samuel’s request: the All Pro’s desire to only act as a wide receiver, not as a receiver and running back double threat.

“It sounds like there’s multiple layers to this, but certainly one of them is Deebo Samuel wants to be a receiver and not a receiver/running back,” Pelissero said on The Rich Eisen Show. “His rushing attempts were significantly up last season from where they’ve been in the past. We all know that he’s a really, really physical player, but there probably are some concerns here about longevity. The counterpoint to that, of course, is that part of the reason that Deebo Samuel is so valuable is because he’s versatile.”

Last season, Samuel completed 1,405 yards on 77 catches out of 121 attempts. On the other hand, he also rushed for 365 yards on 59 attempts. He had more rushing touchdowns (8) than he did receiving touchdowns (6).

With these statistics, Samuel led the 49ers in receiving yards, and he also had the second most rushing yards behind Elijah Mitchell. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Samuel’s rushing game increased last year mainly due to various running back injuries on the team. In Sept. 2021, all of the top five running backs on the team had some sort of injury.

It appears that Samuel wants to go to a team that doesn’t have running back or wide receiver issues, a team where he can solely play the role of wide receiver.

“In the big picture, it sounds like the role is part of the reason that Deebo wants to play somewhere else,” Pelissero said. “Where he may just be a true wide receiver and potentially tack on some years to his career.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more San Francisco 49ers coverage, go to All 49ers. 

Breaking
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

YOU MAY LIKE

Chris Paul calls out a play in a Suns game.
Play
Extra Mustard

Chris Paul Has Lost 14 Straight Playoff Games With Scott Foster

The Suns point guard cannot shake this official.

By Daniel Chavkin
Karim Benzema after missing a penalty vs. Osasuna.
Soccer

Benzema Misses Two Penalties in Seven Minutes for Real Madrid

The French star was held without a goal by Osasuna for only the second time in Real’s last 11 games.

By Andrew Gastelum
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19)
Play
NFL

Amari Cooper Was ‘Happy’ With Deshaun Watson Joining Browns

The wide receiver said some of his former teammates texted him saying he was “lucky” to be playing with the quarterback.

By Madison Williams
Red Wings zamboni driver Al Sobotka swings an octopus around prior to the game against the Canadiens.
Play
NHL

Red Wings Zamboni Driver Fired for Urinating in a Drain

He is suing the team for discriminating against him on the basis of age and disability.

By Joseph Salvador
Parker Lewis kicks a field goal for USC.
Extra Mustard

USC Kicker Takes Shot at Trojans During Ohio State Visit

Parker Lewis was impressed by the attendance at the Buckeyes’ spring game.

By Daniel Chavkin
The USMNT will face Morocco in Cincinnati
Play
Soccer

USMNT to Face World Cup-Bound Morocco in June Friendly

The U.S. will face the African side in Cincinnati as the first of its six pre-World Cup matches.

By Brian Straus
Tshiebwe-kentucky-return-nil
Play
College Basketball

Tshiebwe’s Kentucky Return Shows What NIL Is All About

The Wildcats star, who is the first national POY to stay in school in more than a decade, will reportedly earn $2 million in NIL deals.

By Pat Forde
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) and forward Kevin Durant (7) react after a play against the Boston Celtics
Play
Extra Mustard

Kevin Durant Explains Why Celtics Fans Resent Kyrie Irving

The Nets forward said fans often despise their former players because they once were so invested in that player’s career and success.

By Madison Williams