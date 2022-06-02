John Lynch Says Deebo Samuel Will Not Be Traded This Year

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel’s contract situation has been in limbo all offseason, with some uncertainty about whether he will remain in San Francisco. However, general manager John Lynch committed to Samuel being on the team in 2022.

“We haven’t traded him, and I’d be a fool to trade him, so yes, Deebo will be part of the 49ers this season,” Lynch said on Wednesday, per Adam Schefter.

Samuel initially requested a trade from the 49ers in April, and while the two sides are far apart in contract negotiations, Samuel has reportedly had issues with the way he was used in the offense last year.

With the two sides apart, San Francisco floated Samuel’s name in trade talks around the time of the draft. The Jets and Lions were two teams that reportedly made offers for Samuel by the time the first round came around.

However, head coach Kyle Shanahan said those offers weren’t good enough to consider.

“You try to look into all the aspects of it and what people are willing to do and nothing was even remotely close that we thought it would be fair for the Niners,” Shanahan said.

Additionally, this isn’t the first time Lynch has committed to Samuel long-term. After the draft, the general manager said the team still wants Samuel around for a while.

“I don’t think [the obstacles] are insurmountable. I think we can find a way to resolution … we know what he’s been to this organization,” Lynch said.

