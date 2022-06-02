Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

John Lynch Says Deebo Samuel Will Not Be Traded This Year

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel’s contract situation has been in limbo all offseason, with some uncertainty about whether he will remain in San Francisco. However, general manager John Lynch committed to Samuel being on the team in 2022.

“We haven’t traded him, and I’d be a fool to trade him, so yes, Deebo will be part of the 49ers this season,” Lynch said on Wednesday, per Adam Schefter.

Samuel initially requested a trade from the 49ers in April, and while the two sides are far apart in contract negotiations, Samuel has reportedly had issues with the way he was used in the offense last year.

With the two sides apart, San Francisco floated Samuel’s name in trade talks around the time of the draft. The Jets and Lions were two teams that reportedly made offers for Samuel by the time the first round came around.

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

However, head coach Kyle Shanahan said those offers weren’t good enough to consider.

“You try to look into all the aspects of it and what people are willing to do and nothing was even remotely close that we thought it would be fair for the Niners,” Shanahan said.

Additionally, this isn’t the first time Lynch has committed to Samuel long-term. After the draft, the general manager said the team still wants Samuel around for a while.

“I don’t think [the obstacles] are insurmountable. I think we can find a way to resolution … we know what he’s been to this organization,” Lynch said.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

YOU MAY LIKE

Frank Gore 49ers
NFL

Report: Frank Gore Signing One-Day Contract to Retire With 49ers

He spent his first 10 NFL seasons in San Francisco.

By Michael Shapiro
David Tepper
NFL

Panthers Owner David Tepper Reportedly Files for Bankruptcy

Tepper is the league’s richest owner.

By Mike McDaniel
Jason Garrett
NFL

Jason Garrett Pays Tribute to Former Cowboys Star Marion Barber

The coach: “He had a deep-down love for football and it showed in everything that he did!”

By Michael Shapiro
Jeff Van Gundy announces an NBA game for ESPN.
Play
NBA

Van Gundy, Wojnarowski Out for Game 1 of NBA Finals, per Report

ESPN will go with Mark Jackson as the only color commentator for Warriors-Celtics.

By Daniel Chavkin
Stephen Curry takes a shot during practice with the NBA Finals logo in the background
Play
NBA

SI:AM | Why I’m Excited for the NBA Finals

The playoffs as a whole have been underwhelming, but this is shaping up to be a great series.

By Dan Gartland
USFL New Orleans Breakers Sal Cannella
Play
Betting

USFL Week 8 Best Bets, Lines, Future Odds

Bets and analysis for Week 8 of the USFL, plus updated future odds.

By Frankie Taddeo
marion barber
NFL

Former Cowboys RB Marion Barber Dies at 38

Barber was found dead in his apartment on Wednesday in Frisco, Texas.

By Nick Selbe
LeBron James in street clothes on the Lakers bench.
NBA

Report: LeBron James Reaches Significant Net Worth Milestone

The Lakers star reportedly hit a benchmark as a businessman.

By Daniel Chavkin