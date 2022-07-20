Former NFL Great Randall Cunningham Steps Down From Raiders Job

Former NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham announced his resignation as the Raiders’ chaplain on Wednesday.

“After 2 years of serving as the LV Raiders Chaplain and much prayer, I have decided to resign,” Cunningham wrote on Facebook, via Pro Football Talk. “I thank Jon Gruden for the opportunity to be involved. It’s just time to move on.”

Although the 59-year-old never played for the Raiders during his 16-year NFL career, he played college football at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas and became a minister in Las Vegas after his playing career ended.

He became chaplain of the team in 2020, which includes providing religious and spiritual services and guidance to the team.

Since then, the team has undergone a lot of big changes, starting with the resignation of coach Gruden after emails surfaced of him using misogynistic, homophobic and racist language. Gruden is currently suing the NFL, claiming the league “orchestrated” the release of the emails. Josh McDaniels was hired this offseason as the franchise’s new coach.

Cunningham did not reveal what pushed him to resign from his two-year position with the team.

The four-time Pro Bowler played 11 years with the Eagles, followed by three years with the Vikings and then one year each with the Cowboys and Ravens. He retired from the NFL following the 2001 season.

Cunningham was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

