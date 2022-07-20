Former NFL Wide Receiver Charles Johnson Dies at 50

Former NFL wide receiver Charles Johnson has died at 50 years old, his employer, Heritage High School in Wake Forest, N.C., announced Tuesday. Johnson was the school’s assistant athletic director. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

“RIP Coach,” the tweet read. “You will be missed by so many, especially your Husky Family.”

Johnson was a standout receiver at Colorado and was drafted with the No. 17 pick in the 1994 NFL draft by the Steelers, where he spent five seasons. His best year came in ’96 when he caught 60 passes for 1,008 yards and three touchdowns.

He played for the Eagles from 1998 to 2000 before he joined the Patriots and won a ring with a young Tom Brady under center in the ’01 season. His last NFL stop was with the Bills in ’02 before he called it a career.