Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Former NFL Wide Receiver Charles Johnson Dies at 50

Former NFL wide receiver Charles Johnson has died at 50 years old, his employer, Heritage High School in Wake Forest, N.C., announced Tuesday. Johnson was the school’s assistant athletic director. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

“RIP Coach,” the tweet read. “You will be missed by so many, especially your Husky Family.”

Johnson was a standout receiver at Colorado and was drafted with the No. 17 pick in the 1994 NFL draft by the Steelers, where he spent five seasons. His best year came in ’96 when he caught 60 passes for 1,008 yards and three touchdowns. 

He played for the Eagles from 1998 to 2000 before he joined the Patriots and won a ring with a young Tom Brady under center in the ’01 season. His last NFL stop was with the Bills in ’02 before he called it a career. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Breaking
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

YOU MAY LIKE

Lamar Jackson winds up to pass against the Broncos in 2021
Play
Fantasy

Superflex Mock Draft: Lamar Jackson One of Six First-Round QBs

SI’s fantasy and NFL experts offer their strategies and favorite picks.

By Michael Fabiano12 minutes ago
Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina looks on during a match.
Tennis

Russian Tennis Player Says She Has a Girlfriend, Criticizes War in Ukraine

Daria Kasatkina is the country’s highest-ranked women’s tennis player.

By Associated Press25 minutes ago
StefanieDolson_Theo
Play
WNBA

Stefanie Dolson’s Best Career Decision? Her Dog, Theo

The 2021 WNBA champ and New York Liberty center credits her toy poodle with helping her manage stress, anxiety and her overall mental health.

By Claire Kuwana26 minutes ago
A close up of a baseball inside a baseball glove.
More Sports

Report: Youth Ump Files Lawsuit Against Coach Who Attacked Him

The 72-year-old umpire was left with a broken jaw after the incident last month.

By Zach Koons37 minutes ago
Paulo Dybala joins Jose Mourinho’s Roma
Soccer

Dybala Moves to Mourinho’s Roma After Leaving Juventus

The 28-year-old Argentina international has signed a three-year deal in the Italian capital after scoring 115 goals in seven seasons at Juve.

By Associated Press40 minutes ago
The Hayward Field Tower at the iconic Oregon track and field stadium.
Olympics

The Beautiful Mystique of the Hayward Field Tower

With the tower looming over the world championships in Eugene, one writer’s obsession with the out-of-place structure turned into an upset like many of the races held below.

By Greg Bishop46 minutes ago
Trevor Lawrence expected to improve this season.
NFL

Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson Expected to Make Big Leaps

Both quarterbacks have coaches deeply invested in their improvement. Plus, why Baker Mayfield starts for the Panthers, did Robert Kraft make the right decision on Belichick over Brady and more.

By Albert Breer49 minutes ago
Stephen Curry during the Warriors championship parade.
Play
Extra Mustard

Watch: Stephen Curry Scores 62 Points in Pop-A-Shot

The NBA’s all-time three-point leader seemed pleased with his score.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago