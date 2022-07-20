Skip to main content
NFL

Giants Announce They'll Wear Throwback Blue Uniforms for Two Games

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Giants are rewinding the clock a few decades with a set of throwback uniforms that will be worn for a pair of “legacy” games this season. 

New York revealed Wednesday that it plans to don a modernized version of the classic blue uniforms that it wore in the 1980s and ’90s, during which the franchise won its first two Super Bowls.

The blue jerseys with white and red trim will pair with a navy helmet with the “GIANTS” wordmark on the side and a scarlet stripe running across the top. The Giants will wear the combination for two home games during the 2022 regular season: against the Bears on Oct. 2 and vs. the Commanders on Dec. 4.

The organization will accompany the uniforms with a set of throwback endzones and other game-day events that will seek to commemorate a successful era in Giants history.

The two opponents for the legacy games also have a special significance to the New York franchise as the Giants beat both during their first two Super Bowl runs. New York downed Washington 17–0 in the NFC Championship game en route to their first championship in Super Bowl XXI in 1987. The Giants then beat Chicago 31–3 in the divisional round on their way to a Super Bowl XXV win over the Bills in 1991.

Wednesday’s announcement follows a recent trend among NFL teams of introducing new alternative uniforms, spurred on by the league loosening its rules and allowing teams to introduce a second helmet. The Giants, known for staying rather consistent with their jersey over the years, saw an opportunity to use the change to honor the franchise’s storied history and its fans.

“I get letters from [Giants] fans all the time about different subjects. A lot of them write to me about the uniform,” Giants co-owner John Mara said, per ESPN. “They wanted to see this uniform used again for at least some of our games. That’s kind of what led to it.

“I think it will be well received,” Mara added. “It never ceases to amaze me how excited people get for the slightest change you make to your uniform.”

