Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Buccaneers Signing Veteran Tight End Kyle Rudolph, per Report

Tight end Kyle Rudolph is signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

The former Vikings and Giants tight end will join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay next season. The quarterback apparently already had a bit of college football banter with Rudolph, telling Rudolph he can’t be his first read since the tight end went to Notre Dame, per Schefter

This news comes shortly after Brady’s longtime favorite target Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL. 

The details of Rudolph’s contract have yet to be released.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Rudolph spent his first 10 years of his career playing in Minnesota and earned two Pro Bowl bids during his tenure there. For a while during his free agency, there was speculation that he would reunite with his former team.

In 2021, Rudolph played for the Giants before entering free agency this offseason. With New York, he finished with 26 catches on 39 targets for 257 yards and one touchdown in 13 starts.

Rudolph’s best seasons came in 2016 and ’17, when he finished with 840 yards and 523 yards respectively.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference after touring the Stockton Vaccination Hub in April 2021.
Play
College

Gavin Newsom Demands Explanation From UCLA for Big Ten Move

The California governor previously expressed that the school didn’t warn or discuss the decision with the UC Board of Regents.

By Madison Williams36 minutes ago
Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Jordan Miller (91) celebrates with the turnover chain after recovering a fumble.
College Football

Mario Cristobal Confirms Miami’s Getting Rid of Turnover Chain

The infamous sideline accessory debuted in 2017, as the Hurricanes defense totaled 31 takeaways that season.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago
joe lacob
NBA

Report: Warriors Owner Lacob Fined $500,000 for Luxury Tax Comments

Lacob recently called the NBA’s luxury tax system “very unfair” in a podcast appearance.

By Nick Selbe1 hour ago
LeBron James high fives Fred VanVleet with Stephen Curry cheering on during the NBA All-Star game.
Extra Mustard

Steph Curry's LeBron Joke Goes Viral at The ESPYS (Video)

The Warriors star poked fun at his rival while hosting the ESPYS.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
Jul 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; The 2022 MLB All Star Game logo at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play
MLB

2022 MLB All-Star Game Drew Record-Low TV Viewership

This year’s Midsummer Classic saw a sharp dip in the ratings from 2021.

By Wilton Jackson2 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Championship Game in 2022.
Play
NFL

Report: Browns Not Expected to Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo

Cleveland sounds confident in backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett if Deshaun Watson ends up being suspended by the NFL.

By Madison Williams2 hours ago
Florida player Anthony Richardson talks with the media during SEC Media Days.
Play
College Football

Anthony Richardson’s Time In the Spotlight Is Here

Florida’s unquestioned leader is going through a rebrand off the field and a coaching transition on it. Now, he’s poised to be “the guy” for the Gators.

By Richard Johnson3 hours ago
james harden
Play
NBA

Report: James Harden Agrees to Two-Year Deal with 76ers

The former MVP recently declined his player option for next season in order to take a pay cut and remain on the team.

By Nick Selbe3 hours ago