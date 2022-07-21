Tight end Kyle Rudolph is signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

The former Vikings and Giants tight end will join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay next season. The quarterback apparently already had a bit of college football banter with Rudolph, telling Rudolph he can’t be his first read since the tight end went to Notre Dame, per Schefter

This news comes shortly after Brady’s longtime favorite target Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL.

The details of Rudolph’s contract have yet to be released.

Rudolph spent his first 10 years of his career playing in Minnesota and earned two Pro Bowl bids during his tenure there. For a while during his free agency, there was speculation that he would reunite with his former team.

In 2021, Rudolph played for the Giants before entering free agency this offseason. With New York, he finished with 26 catches on 39 targets for 257 yards and one touchdown in 13 starts.

Rudolph’s best seasons came in 2016 and ’17, when he finished with 840 yards and 523 yards respectively.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday.