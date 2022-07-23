Skip to main content
Lions Hire Former Ohio State QB JT Barrett as Assistant

The Lions have hired JT Barrett as an offensive assistant ahead of the 2022 season.

Barrett rose to prominence playing college football at Ohio State, where he played quarterback from 2014 to ’17. He started as a redshirt freshman, and remained in that role through his senior year, helping the team win the 2015 National Championship despite suffering a broken ankle that ended his season before the postseason.

Barrett owns several records for Ohio State. His 9,434 career passing yards are almost 2,000 yards more than second place, his 104 passing touchdowns easily have the program record, with no one else surpassing 62, and he has 769 career completions and 1,211 career attempts, both also comfortable school records.

While he made a mark as a passer, Barrett also compiled impressive numbers as a runner. In his career he rushed the bull 656 times for 3,263 yards and 43 touchdowns, all of which are top 10 marks in Buckeyes history.

After going undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, Barrett spent the season on the Saints practice squad. Barrett has a connection with Lions head coach Dan Campbell from their time together with New Orleans.

He also spent time with the Seahawks and Steelers during his NFL career, but signed with the Edmonton Elks last January. However, he suffered an injury in March and retired from the team soon after.

Breaking
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

