Patriots’ Malcolm Perry, Former Navy Star QB, Retiring From NFL

Patriots quarterback Malcolm Perry has retired from the NFL and will return to the Navy to continue his service, Doug Kyed reports.

Perry played football for the Navy between 2016 and ’19, primarily playing running back and wide receiver before playing quarterback consistently as a senior. He had three 1,000 rushing yard seasons, and surpassed 2,000 rushing yards in 2019. His 4,359 career rushing yards are second-most in the history of Navy football, only behind Keenan Reynolds.

The Dolphins drafted Perry in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and he tried to catch on as a quarterback, running back and wide receiver. He played in nine games for Miami, recording nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown with five rushing yards on three attempts.

Miami waived Perry after training camp in 2021, and the Patriots claimed him before the season began. However, Perry injured his foot and never played a game for New England before they waived him in November. He finished the season on the Saints practice squad but re-signed with New England on a reserve/future contract in January. 

