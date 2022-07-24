Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Bears Unveil Orange Helmets to Be Worn Twice During 2022 Season

Alternate helmets are all the rage in the NFL, and the Bears are joining the party.

Despite boasting one of the league’s most iconic looks, Chicago unveiled orange helmets on social media Sunday. The team plans to wear the stylized headgear twice during the upcoming season: Oct. 13 at home against Washington and Oct. 30 on the road against Dallas.

It will mark the first time in franchise history that the team has worn helmets in any color other than the traditional navy blue, although the facemasks will remain navy. Chicago will wear the helmets with orange jerseys and white pants in both games.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The team posted photos of linebacker Roquan Smith modeling the uniforms. 

“We believe we have the best uniforms in sport, certainly among the most iconic,” Bears chairman George H. McCaskey said, per the team’s official website. “So, we’re not looking to overhaul it. We just want to make enhancements to the existing look from time to time and we think this is a great enhancement.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more Bears coverage, go to Bear Digest

Breaking
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

YOU MAY LIKE

Wide receiver John Metchie III speaks with the media at the NFL combine.
NFL

Texans Rookie John Metchie III Announces Leukemia Diagnosis

The Houston wide receiver is expected to miss the 2022 season.

By Daniel Chavkin9 minutes ago
Kurt Busch
NASCAR

Kurt Busch Doesn’t Pass Concussion Test, Won’t Race at Pocono

Ty Gibbs will replace Busch in the No. 45 car in Sunday’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400.

By Thomas Neumann53 minutes ago
Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and first basemen Paul Goldschmidt talk on the field in between innings.
MLB

Goldschmidt, Arenado Won’t Play in Toronto Due to Vaccine Mandate

St. Louis' two best players will miss the team's next two games vs. the Blue Jays.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
Jim Irsay (Joey Foley/Getty Images)
NFL

Colts Owner Buys Muhammad Ali’s 1974 ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ Belt

Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay added to his expansive memorabilia collection with Ali’s WBC championship belt.

By Thomas Neumann1 hour ago
Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos takes off his batting gloves on the field.
MLB

Nick Castellanos, Reporter Involved in Tense Exchange

The Philadelphia outfielder was booed at home after another tough night at the plate.

By Daniel Chavkin2 hours ago
Titans guard Rodger Saffold with his helmet off on the sidelines.
NFL

Saffold Placed on Non-Football Injury List After Car Accident

The new Buffalo left guard isn't practicing as the team opens training camp.

By Daniel Chavkin3 hours ago
The Hockey Canada logo projected on an ice rink.
NHL

Former NHL Players Deny Involvement in Alleged 2003 Sexual Assault

Jordin Tootoo and Nathan Paetsch are among those who say they were not involved in alleged incident involving Canada’s world junior team.

By Associated Press3 hours ago
Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner walks off the mound.
Extra Mustard

Madison Bumgarner Calls Out Victor Robles for Slow Home-Run Trot

The Diamondbacks starter was not happy with how Robles admired his home run down five runs.

By Daniel Chavkin3 hours ago