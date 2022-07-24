Bears Unveil Orange Helmets to Be Worn Twice During 2022 Season

Alternate helmets are all the rage in the NFL, and the Bears are joining the party.

Despite boasting one of the league’s most iconic looks, Chicago unveiled orange helmets on social media Sunday. The team plans to wear the stylized headgear twice during the upcoming season: Oct. 13 at home against Washington and Oct. 30 on the road against Dallas.

It will mark the first time in franchise history that the team has worn helmets in any color other than the traditional navy blue, although the facemasks will remain navy. Chicago will wear the helmets with orange jerseys and white pants in both games.

The team posted photos of linebacker Roquan Smith modeling the uniforms.

“We believe we have the best uniforms in sport, certainly among the most iconic,” Bears chairman George H. McCaskey said, per the team’s official website. “So, we’re not looking to overhaul it. We just want to make enhancements to the existing look from time to time and we think this is a great enhancement.”

