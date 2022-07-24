Skip to main content
Colts Owner Buys Muhammad Ali’s 1974 ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ Belt

Colts owner Jim Irsay is the steward of a renowned memorabilia collection, and Sunday he announced the addition of a signature piece.

Irsay posted on Twitter that he has purchased Muhammad Ali’s WBC championship belt from the famed “Rumble in the Jungle” bout. The purchase was made for $6.18 million, according to Sports Collectors Daily, one of the highest prices ever paid for a piece of athletic memorabilia.

Ali won the belt by defeating George Foreman in Kinshasa, Zaire, on Oct. 30, 1974, and he retained it until losing to Leon Spinks on Feb. 15, 1978.

Irsay implied that the belt will be included in upcoming exhibits of his memorabilia collection at Chicago’s Navy Pier (Aug. 2) and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis (Sept. 9).

Irsay’s collection includes a wide array of items from American history, pop culture and sports. He estimates its value at more than $100 million, according to Bloomberg.

