Jaguars Sign USFL Quarterback As Training Camp Opens

The Jaguars opened their 2022 training camp on Sunday, and they made a change in their quarterback room as well.

Jacksonville signed QB Kyle Sloter and released QB EJ Perry, the team announced.

Sloter, 28, most recently played in the USFL for the New Orleans Breakers, completing 168 of 291 passes for 1,798 yards and nine touchdowns. Previously, he spent time in the NFL with the Vikings (2021, 2017–18), Raiders (2021), Bears (2020), Lions (2019), Cardinals (2019) and Broncos (2017).

Sloter began his collegiate career spending limited time at wide receiver for Southern Mississippi. He later transferred to Northern Colorado and moved to quarterback, where he completed 197 of 318 passes for 2,665 yards and 29 touchdowns in one season under center.

