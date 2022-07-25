Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith will not participate in training camp when veterans show up Tuesday amid his contract negotiations, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Smith reportedly hasn’t received an offer even close to what he wants and as a result, he’ll wait until he gets a deal he believes he’s worth.

Smith, 25, is entering his fifth NFL season with the Bears. He’s up for a contract extension and is looking to cash in after posting back-to-back second-team All-Pro selections in 2020 and ’21. If a deal isn’t reached, he’ll be an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

In 2021, Smith had 163 combined tackles for the Bears after he appeared in all 17 games. He also had three sacks and returned one interception for a touchdown. It’s unclear what the Bears offered in an extension or what Smith is looking for.

Chicago starts its season on Sept. 11 against the 49ers at 1 p.m. on Fox.

