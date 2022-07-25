Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Bears’ Roquan Smith Won’t Show Up to Training Camp Amid Contract Talks, per Report

Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith will not participate in training camp when veterans show up Tuesday amid his contract negotiations, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Smith reportedly hasn’t received an offer even close to what he wants and as a result, he’ll wait until he gets a deal he believes he’s worth. 

Smith, 25, is entering his fifth NFL season with the Bears. He’s up for a contract extension and is looking to cash in after posting back-to-back second-team All-Pro selections in 2020 and ’21. If a deal isn’t reached, he’ll be an unrestricted free agent next offseason. 

In 2021, Smith had 163 combined tackles for the Bears after he appeared in all 17 games. He also had three sacks and returned one interception for a touchdown. It’s unclear what the Bears offered in an extension or what Smith is looking for. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Chicago starts its season on Sept. 11 against the 49ers at 1 p.m. on Fox. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Chicago Bears coverage, go to Bear Digest. 

Breaking
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

YOU MAY LIKE

Coco Gauff (USA) returns a shot during her match against Amanda Anisimova (USA) on day six at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.
Tennis

Coco Gauff Launches Signature Sneaker With New Balance

The “NB Coco CG1” will be released to the public on Aug. 26.

By Zach Koons36 seconds ago
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (right) greets LSU quarterback Joe Burrow following the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Extra Mustard

Former LSU Star Asked to Pick Between Burrow, Lawrence

He was teammates with Burrow in college but Lawrence is his current quarterback in Jacksonville.

By Joseph Salvador14 minutes ago
Bill Belichick at a 2021 Patriots game; Daxton Hill holding his No. 23 Bengals jersey; Kyler Murray throwing a pass
NFL

Why the Cardinals Signed Murray to an Incentive-Laden Deal

Arizona is looking for the most out of its star quarterback. Plus, how the Patriots offense will change, why Daxton Hill gets a big opportunity and more.

By Albert Breer22 minutes ago
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur watches game action during the second quarter of a game against the Lions
NFL

Report: Packers Agree to Contract Extensions With LaFleur, GM

Green Bay’s brain trust is sticking together for the foreseeable future.

By Zach Koons33 minutes ago
Pat White, QB
NFL

Former West Virginia Star Pat White Lands NFL Coaching Job

The Mountaineers legend begins his first professional coaching role.

By Thomas Neumann52 minutes ago
Three baseballs.
MLB

MLBPA Explains Why It Rejected MLB’s International Draft Proposal

The sides were approximately $70 million apart on proposals for the bonus pool.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
shareef o’neal
NBA

Shaq’s Son Signs Six-Figure Contract With G-League Squad, per Report

The Hall of Famer’s son has a new team following a stint with the Lakers in NBA Summer League.

By Nick Selbe1 hour ago
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy talks to the media during a press conference at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas.
NFL

McCarthy Says It’s ‘Irritating’ to Get Asked About Job Security

Ever since the season ended, the Cowboys coach has continuously been asked about his job security in Dallas.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago