Veteran NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola is retiring after a 13-year professional career, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Amendola, 36, won two Super Bowls during five seasons with the Patriots, and he also played for the Rams, Dolphins, Lions and Texans.

“It was better than I could have ever imagined,” Amendola said of his career, per Schefter, who reported that Amendola is now considering a broadcasting career.

Amendola recorded 617 career receptions for 6,212 yards with 24 touchdowns. He added 57 catches for 709 yards with six touchdowns in 13 career postseason games, all with New England. He earned championship rings with the Patriots for their victories in Super Bowl XLIX against Seattle and LI against Atlanta.

Last season, Amendola registered 57 receptions for 709 yards with three touchdowns.

Amendola went undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2008. He spent time on the practice squads of the Cowboys and Eagles before catching onto the St. Louis roster in ’09.

