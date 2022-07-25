Skip to main content
Former West Virginia Star Pat White Lands NFL Coaching Job

Former West Virginia quarterback Pat White had been hired as an offensive assistant coach by the Chargers, the team announced Monday.

White worked with the Chargers during training camp in 2021 as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, and the club officially added the onetime Mountaineers star to coach Brandon Staley’s staff on the eve of ’22 training camp.

Los Angeles hired White away from Campbell University, where he served as quarterbacks coach. He previously worked as an assistant at Alabama State, South Florida and Alcorn State.

White is best known for his time as a standout quarterback at West Virginia, where he guided the Mountaineers to a 35–8 record as a starter and was twice named Big East Offensive Player of the Year. A dual threat as a passer and runner, White threw for 6,051 yards and 56 touchdowns and rushed for 4,480 yards and 47 touchdowns as a collegian.

White was a second-round draft pick by the Dolphins in ’09 but saw limited playing time in the NFL. He spent part of the ’13 season with Washington.

White also played professionally with Virginia of the defunct United Football League and Edmonton of the CFL.

Rookies reported to Chargers training camp last week, and veterans are scheduled to report Tuesday.

