The Los Angeles Rams, Shaquille O'Neal and Juan Soto on Today's SI Feed
The Los Angeles Rams, Shaquille O'Neal and Juan Soto on Today's SI Feed

Steelers Releasing RB Trey Edmunds, per Report

The Steelers are releasing running back Trey Edmunds, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The news comes the day before Pittsburgh is scheduled to start training camp at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.

Edmunds went undrafted in 2017 but signed with the Saints his rookie year. New Orleans waived him in ’18 and he proceeded to sign with Pittsburgh where he has been ever since. He last registered an in-game stat in ’19 when he rushed for 92 yards after 22 attempts in 11 games for the Steelers. 

Since then, he has only appeared in six games for the team but hasn’t attempted a carry. He has been waived by the team several times up until this point. 

Edmunds’s brother, Terrell Edmunds, is a safety for the Steelers. 

