NFL

Adrian Peterson–Le’Veon Bell Boxing Match Postponed

An exhibition boxing match between former All-Pro running backs Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Ball has been called off.

The two NFL standouts had been scheduled to square off in the ring on July 30 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but will no longer after the card’s main event between YouTube stars AnEsonGib and Austin McBroom fell through.

Both Peterson and Bell appeared in games last season. Peterson, 37, played in four games with the Titans and Seahawks, totaling 98 yards on 38 carries with two scores. Bell played in eight games for the Ravens and Bucs, tallying 101 yards on 39 carries with two touchdowns.

Neither player has officially retired, though both are currently free agents. Peterson ranks fifth on the NFL’s all-time leading rushers list with 14,918 yards. He has seven All-Pro selections and was the MVP of the 2012 season, rushing for a career-high 2,097 yards.

Bell has earned four All-Pro selections during his career, most recently in 2017. That was the last time he rushed for over 1,000 yards, though he did total 1,250 yards from scrimmage on 311 touches in ’19, his first year with the Jets.

