Ahead of Patriots training camp, coach Bill Belichick told reporters Tuesday that second-year quarterback Mac Jones has shown “dramatic improvement.”

“[Jones has] made tremendous strides,” Belichick said, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “He did a great job last year, but he’s starting from a much, much higher point this year from where he started last year. His offseason work has been significant, and I think everyone recognizes how well he prepares and how much further along he was than a year ago.”

Jones, the No. 15 pick in the 2021 draft, put up impressive rookie numbers in the regular season with 352 completions for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns. The former Alabama standout was selected to the Pro Bowl and led New England to a 10–7 record in 17 games started.

Belichick said “there’s a dramatic improvement” in Jones’s physical work, his conditioning, mechanics, footwork and his understanding of the Patriots’ offense, opponent defenses and situations. Last season, Jones threw 13 interceptions and was unable to push New England past the Bills in the wild card. Against Josh Allen and company, the young quarterback threw for 232 yards on two touchdowns and two picks in a 17–47 blowout.

In May, Jones showed up to New England’s organized team activities slimmer and in better shape than he was during his rookie year. Receiver Kendrick Bourne told reporters that the 23-year-old QB was “in the best shape of his life.” Jones credited his change to cleaning up his diet and said he learned “more this offseason than [he] probably ever [has] about nutrition, sleep, wellness, all that stuff.”

Now in year two as an NFL signal caller, Belichick said that Jones seems more comfortable in his role and both parties are aware of his strengths and weaknesses.

“We’re just a lot further ahead in the conversation [offensively],” Belichick said, per Reiss. “The plays that we talk about, or concepts we talk about, Mac has already done it before. It’s easy for him to say, ‘Are we going to do this on that? Are we going to do this on something else? What do you think about splitting them a little bit wider? Splitting them a little bit tighter.’ Suggestions like that. And we have a much better feel for what he can do, what his strengths are, and how to try to play into those. He’s self-aware, too. He knows what he does well. We want to try to feature those.”

