Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Aaron Rodgers Arrives to Training Camp in Outfit That’s Going Viral
Aaron Rodgers Arrives to Training Camp in Outfit That’s Going Viral

Cardinals Tight End Defends Kyler Murray's Playbook Knowledge

It’s been five days since Kyler Murray secured his latest contract extension worth $230.5 million over five years with the Cardinals. As Murray now sits among the highest paid players in the NFL, the 24-year-old’s contract also came with a key premise that he must adhere to four hours of “independent study” during each game week in the 2022 season.

More specifically, the clause mandates that Murray study material he receives from the team beyond the regularly scheduled team meetings to help him prepare for his opponents in games. As Arizona’s veterans reported to State Farm Stadium on Tuesday for training camp, tight end Zach Ertz defended his quarterback, saying the Murray knows the Cardinals’ playbook “better than anyone on the team” and tendencies of another team’s defense.

“Every time I would ask him [Murray] a question about the opponent’s defense, he knew exactly what I was talking about,” Ertz told Cameron Cox of KPNX-TV in Phoenix. “We were on the same page.”

Ertz also said Murray was the one who helped him learn the playbook as quickly as possible when he was traded to Arizona in October. If Murray fails to meet the requirements of his independent study mandate, it would come as an issue to his contract and threaten his guaranteed money he is expected to earn following his extension. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Murray’s extension comes a series of offseason drama between the Cardinals and the signal caller. At one point, Murray erased all mention of the franchise from his social media accounts. While both parties were unable to reach a deal for quite some time, the new deal comes as the Cardinals begin training camp and heading into their first preseason game on Aug. 12 on the road against the Bengals. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Arizona Cardinals coverage, go to All Cardinals. 

Breaking
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

YOU MAY LIKE

England beats Sweden in the Women’s Euros semifinals
Play
Soccer

Wiegman’s Magic Touch Puts England Within One Win of Women’s Euro Title

In two European Championships, Sarina Wiegman has won every match she has managed, and she has the Lionesses into the final on home soil.

By Avi Creditor8 minutes ago
Titans cornerback Buster Skrine (38) warms up before a game.
NFL

Titans Announce CB Buster Skrine Has Decided to Retire

The veteran cornerback informed Tennessee that he’s calling it a career after 11 years in the NFL.

By Joseph Salvador8 minutes ago
The NBA logo on the floor before the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors.
NBA

Report: NBA Will Not Have COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Next Season

The league will still strongly suggest all players and personnel be fully vaccinated.

By Madison Williams10 minutes ago
Roger Clemens
MLB

Torre: Clemens Cried After World Series Incident With Piazza

The former Yankees manager made the revelation about the infamous flap in a recent interview.

By Thomas Neumann12 minutes ago
julio jones
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Julio Jones Signs With Buccaneers

Seven-time Pro Bowler will be catching passes from Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

By Jennifer Piacenti16 minutes ago
julio jones
NFL

Julio Jones to Sign With Buccaneers, per Report

The Bucs passing game just got more dangerous.

By Nick Selbe24 minutes ago
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh at the Orange Bowl in December.
College Football

Jim Harbaugh Names Michigan’s Four Goals for Upcoming Season

The Wolverines head coach has high hopes for his squad in the 2022 year.

By Daniela Perez30 minutes ago
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen
Play
NFL

NFL Training Camp Tour: Bills Have Loaded Roster

The AFC East champions are loaded with talent as they work to sort out playing time at corner, wide receiver, defensive line and running back.

By Albert Breer35 minutes ago