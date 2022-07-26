Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Seahawks RB Chris Carson Retiring From NFL Due to Injury, per Report

Veteran Seahawks running back Chris Carson is retiring from the NFL at the age of 27 due to a lingering neck injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Carson will not make an official retirement statement, on the off chance that his neck dramatically improves. However, Seattle plans to release him with a failed physical designation, which will allow the star ballcarrier to recoup several million dollars in injury protection benefits under the collective bargaining agreement, per Rapoport.

After re-signing a two-year contract with Seattle in the spring of 2021, Carson sustained a neck injury in Week 4 of the following regular season. He was placed on injured reserve shortly after and it was later revealed that he would need season-ending neck surgery. He finished his fifth NFL season with 232 yards and three touchdowns on 54 carries.

A 2017 seventh-round pick by the Seahawks out of Oklahoma State, Carson blossomed into a budding star in his second year in the league after suffering a broken ankle during his rookie campaign. Serving as the team’s workhorse running back, Carson racked up over 1,100 yards on the ground in both 2018 and ’19, scoring 18 total touchdowns during that span.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Unfortunately, a foot injury hampered Carson once again in 2020 as he saw his production drop off significantly in just 12 games played. Still, he scored another nine touchdowns and posted a career-best yards per carry mark (4.8) that season. 

In 49 NFL games played, Carson racked up 3,502 rushing yards, 804 receiving yards and 31 total touchdowns across five seasons in Seattle.

With Carson retired, the Seahawks are expected to turn the ball-carrying responsibilities over to a combination of Rashaad Penny and rookie running back Kenneth Walker III.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Seattle Seahawks coverage, go to All Seahawks. 

Breaking
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

YOU MAY LIKE

Julio Jones after a game with the Titans.
Play
NFL

Colts GM Says Team Isn’t Looking to Add Julio Jones

He denied reports that Indianapolis was looking to sign the free agent and reunite him with his Matt Ryan.

By Joseph Salvador19 minutes ago
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones answers questions with new head coach Mike McCarthy during a press conference.
Play
NFL

Jerry Jones Still Believes in McCarthy’s Ability to Lead Cowboys

The comments from the franchise’s owner come amid another wave of speculation that change is coming in Dallas.

By Zach Koons40 minutes ago
Baron Corbin kicks Pat McAfee during WWE SmackDown
Play
Wrestling

Ex-Teammates Corbin, McAfee Set for ‘SummerSlam’ Showdown

More than a decade after their brief stint with the Colts, the former roommates have one of the most-anticipated matches at Saturday’s pay-per-view.

By Justin Barrasso53 minutes ago
mac jones
Play
Fantasy

Bill Belichick Praises Mac Jones, but Will It Translate to Fantasy?

Second-year QB may be ready to take the next step, but the Patriots don’t have many weapons around him.

By Jennifer Piacenti59 minutes ago
Jackson Jaguars defensive linebacker Josh Allen (41) looks on during training camp at Episcopal School of Jacksonville.
Play
NFL

Jaguars Star Names Difference Between Urban Meyer, Doug Pederson

The linebacker gave his opinion on Jacksonville’s former and new head coach.

By Daniela Perez1 hour ago
joe burrow
NFL

Report: Joe Burrow to Have Surgery to Remove Appendix

The third-year quarterback is reportedly expected to miss some practice time while recovering.

By Nick Selbe1 hour ago
Aaron Rodgers shows up to training camp.
Extra Mustard

Aaron Rodgers’s Latest Look Draws Comparison to Movie Character

The memes were flying on Twitter and all of them compared Rodgers to a Nicholas Cage character.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
Apr 25, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) controls the ball against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the fourth quarter of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Barclays Center. The Celtics defeated the Nets 116-112 to win the best of seven series 4-0.
Play
Betting

Celtics Become NBA Title Favorites Amid Kevin Durant Rumors

The Celtics are the favorites at SI Sportsbook to win the 2023 NBA championship and reportedly are trying to acquire Kevin Durant.

By Kyle Wood1 hour ago