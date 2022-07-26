Skip to main content
Colts LB Will Now Go By Shaquille Leonard Rather Than Darius
Colts LB Will Now Go By Shaquille Leonard Rather Than Darius

Colts GM Denies Reports That Team Looking to Add Julio Jones

While talking to reporters Tuesday, Colts general manager Chris Ballard denied the reports that the team was looking to add free agent wide receiver Julio Jones to the roster. 

“I know there’s reports out there, but those reports are wrong,” Ballard said, per the Indianapolis Star’s Joel A. Erickson

He was clear there have been no discussions about signing Jones and reuniting him with his former quarterback Matt Ryan, who was traded by the Falcons to the Colts in March. Ballard added that wide receiver TY Hilton is still “in the mix” to re-sign but said, “I just don’t see quite the desperation,” when referring to the team’s receiving corps, per the Indianapolis Star’s Nate Atkins.

Jones, 33, last played for the Titans in 2021 where he appeared in 10 games and tallied 31 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown. He was released by Tennessee in March and has yet to sign with a team. 

He isn’t the first-team All-Pro he once was, but Jones could offer a lot of experience to a squad looking for a veteran presence. 

