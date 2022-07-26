Skip to main content
Joe Burrow to Have Surgery to Remove Appendix, per Report

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is set to undergo surgery to have his appendix removed, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. He’s expected to miss some practice time while recovering, according to the report.

There’s no indication that the procedure will impact his availability for preseason games or the regular season. It’s unclear exactly when the surgery will take place.

After missing the final six games of his rookie seasons following tears to his ACL and MCL in his left knee, Burrow shined for Cincinnati in 2021. In 16 games, he completed a league-leading 70.4% of his pass attempts for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He led the Bengals to the Super Bowl, where the team fell in a close game to the Rams, 23-20.

Burrow suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee during that Super Bowl defeat, though he finished the game and did not require surgery this offseason. Keeping the former No. 1 overall pick upright is a top priority for Cincinnati, as Burrow was sacked more times last season (51) than any other quarterback.

