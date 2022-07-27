Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Vikings GM is Nervous About Kirk Cousins at Quarterback
Vikings GM is Nervous About Kirk Cousins at Quarterback

49ers Announce Release of DE Dee Ford

The 49ers announced Wednesday that the franchise is releasing defensive lineman Dee Ford.

Ford, who was traded from the Chiefs to the 49ers in March 2019, was limited in his production with the franchise due to a neck and back injury. From 2019 to ’21, Ford played in 18 games while starting two. He recorded 22 tackles, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and deflected one pass. In the 49ers postseason run to Super Bowl LIV, he posted four tackles and one sack.

Ford’s release does not come as a surprise. The 2018 Pro Bowler was not present at SAP Performance Facility, Santa Clara, Calif., on Tuesday as the team’s rookies and veterans reported for training camp.

49ers general manager John Lynch hinted that a change was coming regarding the defensive lineman during a team news conference on Tuesday.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I can't tell you guys, the next couple of days they're working through some things, league, [NFLPA] and all that,” Lynch said. “But I think you guys will see a transaction. I'll leave it at that.”

When Ford joined San Francisco, he signed a five-year contract worth $85.5 million with 33.35 million guaranteed. Ford played in one game during the 2020 season and played in six last season before going on the team's injured reserve list in November. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more San Francisco 49ers coverage, go to All 49ers.

Breaking
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

YOU MAY LIKE

A detailed view of the Pro Football Hall of Fame logo at midfield of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (formerly Fawcett Stadium).
NFL

Pro Football HoF Announces 24 Finalists for Two Categories

Both the senior and coach/contributor categories have 12 finalists.

By Joseph Salvador14 minutes ago
Jacob deGrom throws a pitch in spring training for the Mets.
Play
MLB

Showalter Shares Plan for Jacob deGrom’s Mets Season Debut

The two-time Cy Young could make his long-awaited season debut very soon.

By Dan Lyons16 minutes ago
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) passes as head coach John Harbaugh looks prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2019 AFC Wild Card playoff game.
Play
NFL

Harbaugh Fires Back at Anonymous Coach Who Criticized Jackson

The Ravens coach said “it’s a big nothing burger” in response to being asked about the anonymous quote.

By Madison Williams29 minutes ago
Mercury center Brittney Griner looks on during the first half of Game 2 of the 2021 WNBA Finals.
Play
WNBA

What We Know About Brittney Griner’s Detention in Russia

The Mercury center has been in custody since mid-February, when she was arrested on drug charges outside of Moscow.

By Ben Pickman42 minutes ago
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) during the game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Extra Mustard

Eagles’ Minshew Announces He Is Selling Famed ‘Love Shack’ Bus

The 26-year-old said he’s been living in the bus since February of this year to prepare for the 2022 season.

By Madison Williams49 minutes ago
Jul 27, 2022; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) walks with his daughter Valentina after a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
Play
Extra Mustard

Henry Does a Drill With Daughter During Titans’ Camp

The running back may just have some competition.

By Madeline Coleman1 hour ago
Raptors center Aron Baynes (46) plays defense during the first quarter of a game against the Bucks.
NBA

Aron Baynes Resumes Career, Signs With NBL’s Brisbane Bullets

A year after a freak fall left him hospitalized, the veteran NBA center is returning to the court.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago
Warriors point guard Stephen Curry smiles before an NBA Finals game.
Play
Extra Mustard

Steph Curry Blasts Home Run During Batting Practice in Oakland

The Warriors point guard continues to show off his skills in other sports.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago