49ers Announce Release of DE Dee Ford

The 49ers announced Wednesday that the franchise is releasing defensive lineman Dee Ford.

Ford, who was traded from the Chiefs to the 49ers in March 2019, was limited in his production with the franchise due to a neck and back injury. From 2019 to ’21, Ford played in 18 games while starting two. He recorded 22 tackles, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and deflected one pass. In the 49ers postseason run to Super Bowl LIV, he posted four tackles and one sack.

Ford’s release does not come as a surprise. The 2018 Pro Bowler was not present at SAP Performance Facility, Santa Clara, Calif., on Tuesday as the team’s rookies and veterans reported for training camp.

49ers general manager John Lynch hinted that a change was coming regarding the defensive lineman during a team news conference on Tuesday.

“I can't tell you guys, the next couple of days they're working through some things, league, [NFLPA] and all that,” Lynch said. “But I think you guys will see a transaction. I'll leave it at that.”

When Ford joined San Francisco, he signed a five-year contract worth $85.5 million with 33.35 million guaranteed. Ford played in one game during the 2020 season and played in six last season before going on the team's injured reserve list in November.

