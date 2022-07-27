Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Issues Apology for Using Derogatory Slur

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones apologized after making an offensive comment while sharing a tribute to honor the late Dallas scouting director, Larry Lacewell.

Jones was honoring Lacewell and more than 10 former Cowboys players, coaches, employees and partners who recently died as the franchise held its first full day of training camp with veteran players at Marriott Residence Inn in Oxnard, Calif., on Tuesday.

Lacewell, who died in May at the age of 85, was a Cowboys college and pro scout from 1991 to ‘04. Jones and several Dallas employees attended a service to commemorate Lacewell’s life at Arkansas State. Lacewell, despite being much shorter than six feet tall, was always a popular face on the field for Cowboys’ practices. When attempting to give a tribute to Lacewell, Jones used the “m-word”.

“I’m going to get me somebody, a [M-word], to stand up there with me and dress him up like Lace and think Lace is still out here helping at practice with us,” Jones said. “You know, we all need our props. But here it is to Lace―really, and I’m serious about that.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Jones also used his hand to signal a reference to someone of shorter stature. While Jones said he was not intending to make an offensive comment, the Little People of America—the world’s largest dwarfism foundation—would consider Jones’s statement as a derogatory slur. In 2015, LPA pushed to abolish the word, saying in a statement that the “m-word created a label used to refer to people of short stature who were on public display for curiosity and sport.”

According to LPA, the people of the dwarfism community stated that they wanted “to be referred to as dwarfs, little people, people or short nature or having dwarfism,” per its 2015 statement

Breaking
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

YOU MAY LIKE

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) laughs in the dugout during the fourth inning in a game against the Detroit Tigers.
MLB

Fernando Tatis Jr. Takes First Batting Practice Since Surgery

The Padres All-Star’s return date is still unknown, but Tuesday’s practice is a step forward.

By Madison Williams8 minutes ago
Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele (11) during a United States La Liga-Serie A Cup Tour soccer match in 2019.
Extra Mustard

Barcelona’s Dembele Does Curry’s ‘Night, Night’ Celebration

The NBA star’s pose has taken over the sports world since he made it popular during this year’s playoffs.

By Madison Williams49 minutes ago
Michigan defensive lineman David Ojabo
NFL

Ravens’ David Ojabo Is NFL’s Only Remaining Rookie Holdout

The former Michigan linebacker is the last player from the 2022 NFL draft not to sign a contract.

By Thomas Neumann54 minutes ago
Carlos Sainz, 2022 French Grand Prix
Play
Formula1

Ferrari Addresses Carlos Sainz’s French GP Strategy Controversy

The Spaniard was in the process of overtaking Sergio Perez for third when the broadcast played the call for Sainz to pit.

By Madeline Coleman1 hour ago
Link Academy's Omaha Biliew (0) dunks during the second half of the GEICO Nationals semifinal between Prolific Prep (Calif.) and Link Academy (Mo.), Friday, April 1, 2022, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.Link Academy defeated Prolific Prep 59-53. GEICO Nationals 2022: Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. Link Academy (Mo.) semifinal, April 1, 2022
College Basketball

Omaha Biliew Announces Commitment to Iowa State

The star forward becomes the highest ranked recruit in the Cyclones program.

By Wilton Jackson2 hours ago
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13).
NBA

Report: Durant Trade Contender ‘Moving Ahead’ With Current Team

The Nets want Bam Adebayo included in a trade package, but the center isn’t eligible due to NBA salary cap rules.

By Madison Williams2 hours ago
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren
College Football

Big Ten’s Warren Details Death Threats He Received in 2020

The conference commissioner reveals he was targeted after league paused its football season.

By Thomas Neumann2 hours ago
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.
Play
College

Kevin Warren Is Ready to Lead the Big Ten Into the Future

A tumultuous 2020 behind him, the conference’s commissioner has rapidly won over support and turned his league into a coast-to-coast juggernaut.

By Pat Forde3 hours ago