Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was named Vikings general manager in January after the team failed to make the playoffs for the third time in the last four years and sought to shake things up. Minnesota fired coach Mike Zimmer to hire Kevin O’Connell as his replacement, but it doesn’t sound like he’s satisfied with the change.

Although this is a new regime, Adofo-Mensah was honest about one part of the team he could see improvement.

“I’ll be frank,” he told USA Today Sports. “The one asset where you get nervous about not burning it down is quarterback.”

The new GM is referring to Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins. The 33-year-old signal-caller is coming off a season where he threw for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in his 16 appearances.

Adofo-Mensah said he had a “good quarterback” but added “we don’t have Tom Brady” and said “we don’t have Pat(rick) Mahomes.”

“[The Super Bowl] is more likely to win if you have that quarterback,” Adofo-Mensah told USA Today Sports. “It’s very unlikely to have that quarterback.”

Cousins has appeared in three Pro Bowls in the last five years and has been repeatedly underestimated throughout his career. It looks like that trend is continuing within his own team.

