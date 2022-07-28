NFL Finance Committee Recommends Approval of Bid to Buy Broncos

The NFL announced its finance committee is recommending to approve the sale of the Broncos to the ownership group headlined by Rob Walton and Greg Penner. The next step lies in the hands of the 32 teams, who will vote on August 9 to make the sale official.

“The Finance Committee met today to review details of the proposed Denver transaction,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement, via Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.

“The committee unanimously recommended the transaction for membership approval. The committee will make a report to all 32 clubs at the special league meeting on August 9. At that time, the sale of the club will be voted upon by the full membership with 24 of 32 votes needed to approve the sale.”

Walton, the billionaire heir to the superstore chain Walmart, and Penner, Walton’s son-in-law, reached an agreement with the Broncos in June to buy the team for a U.S. sports franchise record $4.65 billion.

Former Broncos owner Pat Bowlen died in 2019, leaving the team to The Pat Bowlen Trust, which put the team up for sale in February.

