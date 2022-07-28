Skip to main content
Bucs GM: Potential Gronkowski Return ‘Would Be Hard to Turn Down’

Rob Gronkowski already has unretired once, and he subsequently enjoyed two productive seasons with the Buccaneers.

So although he recently retired from the NFL for the second time, observers are likely to speculate about whether he might return to the league again. Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, stoked such speculation by telling Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, “This is just my opinion, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season.”

That said, it should be noted that Gronkowski, 33, recently said he would remain retired even if good friend Tom Brady made a personal appeal for the four-time All-Pro tight end to rejoin the Bucs.

Still, what if Gronkowski had a change of heart?

Obviously, there are roster and salary cap implications. But would the Bucs be willing to entertain such a notion?

Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht addressed the possibility when presented with the question Thursday at training camp.

“I don’t want to deal with hypotheticals,” Licht said, per the Tampa Bay Times. “But we all know Gronk is a hell of a player. It would be hard to turn down.”

Indeed it would be. In two seasons with the Bucs, Gronkowski registered 100 receptions for 1,425 yards with 13 touchdown catches over 28 games. The team currently is carrying $5 million in dead cap money associated with his contract.

