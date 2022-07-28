Skip to main content
Wayne Hawkins, Original Member of Raiders and AFL All-Star, Dies

Former AFL All-Star guard Wayne Hawkins has died, the Raiders announced Thursday. He was 84.

Hawkins, an original Raider, played 10 seasons for the franchise from 1960 to ’69, including the Raiders’ AFL championship season of 1967. Known for his toughness, Hawkins played a total of 136 games for the Raiders. He is one of three Raiders legends—along with Jim Otto and Tom Flores—who played his entire career in the AFL.  

Before Hawkins was a five-time AFL All-Star, he was a standout lineman at College of the Pacific. The Broncos selected him in the AFL’s first draft. However, the Montana native joined the Raiders through the AFL’s allocation draft before the start of the 1960 AFL season.

Hawkins played in Super Bowl II against the Packers. In that game, he battled against Green Bay’s Jerry Kramer, who hailed from the same Montana hometown, Jordan.

