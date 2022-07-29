Skip to main content
Ron Rivera: Chase Young Will Probably ‘Miss a Little Bit of Time’

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera opened up about defensive end Chase Young’s injury status, and it sounds like the former No. 2 pick will be off the field longer than expected.

Last season, the 23-year-old suffered a torn ACL causing him to miss the remainder of the 2021 season after just nine games last fall.

Young was present at various offseason workouts this year, but he has yet to participate in them as he continues to recover from the injury. He was put on the Commanders’ physically unable to perform (PUP) list this week ahead of training camp.

“He’s probably going to miss a little bit of time,” Rivera said on 106.7 The Fan on Friday, per ProFootballTalk.

However, Rivera remained positive about the defensive end, noting that this rehab journey will help prepare him to focus more on the fundamentals of his position.

Even with the update, there is still no timeline as to when the 23-year-old will be able to return to the field. As Rivera indicated, it’s unclear if Young will be ready for the Week 1 matchup vs. the Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 11. It was previously reported that Young could begin the season on the injured reserve list.

In his rookie season in 2020, Young was selected to the Pro Bowl after completing 7.5 sacks, 44 combined tackles, 32 solo tackles and 12 quarterback hits.

For more Washington Commanders coverage, go to Washington Football. 

